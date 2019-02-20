Princess Beatrice and mum Sarah Ferguson step out for special joint engagement They are both incredibly passionate about this cause

Sarah, Duchess of York and her daughter Princess Beatrice were photographed at a very special event on Tuesday – they attended the Education in Emergencies panel discussion at House of Lords, London, in support of charity Street Child. Sarah is the organisation's founder patron, while both her daughters act as global ambassadors. Both Sarah and Beatrice sat in on the discussion, before chatting to attendees and posing for photographs.

Sarah and Beatrice both wore smart jackets for the occasion. Image: Rex

Sarah recently celebrated the children's charity's tenth anniversary in November 2018. In April of that year, Street Child merged with the international development charity Children in Crisis, which Sarah founded in 1993. The charities help children across the world get the education they deserve.

Sarah Ferguson gives rare interview about relationship with Prince Andrew and her parenting style

Loading the player...

In a speech to mark the occasion at Kensington Palace, she spoke of how proud she was of her family, particularly after Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in October. "This year you've seen family unity. You've seen the York family out in force on October 12. I was never more proud to see my tall, beautiful, upstanding daughter full of courage," she said.

Beatrice laughs as she looks on at her mother. Image: Rex

On the importance of education, she added: "And Eugenie and Jack, you stand for unity, love, inclusivity and future. That's because you both had a great education. And may you go on being great leaders, like Street Child, inspiring to walk on, walk tall and never give up."

Sarah Ferguson shares never-before-seen photo with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

During the launch of Street Child's 'Count Me In' campaign, she also added how her charity work has given her a new perspective. "My work has saved my life. Kept me grateful, kept my feet on the ground," she said. "Kept me realising how lucky that my children are - Eugenie, as you now know, is disabled with 12in metal rods down her back, Beatrice is dyslexic with special needs at school - and yet they had an education, so why isn't any other child allowed that same luxury. And why is it a luxury?"