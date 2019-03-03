Kate Middleton has mastered a skill she can teach Princess Charlotte This will be great fun!

The Duchess of Cambridge is a very hands-on mum, and often talks about the many activities she enjoys doing with her three young children. And last week, Kate perfected a skill that she will be able to enjoy with her only daughter, Princess Charlotte. During her visit to Belfast with Prince William, Kate joined a makeup masterclass with children at Malvern Primary School, and was on hand to help braid a young girl's hair. The 37-year-old was at a stage makeup demonstration taught by Cinemagic, an organisation that uses film, television and digital technologies to help and inspire young people. Kate was at ease as she chatted to the youngsters, and will no doubt be able to share her perfect plaiting skills with Charlotte.

It's a big year ahead for Charlotte, who is set to start school in September. It is expected that royal fans will find out which school William and Kate have decided to send their daughter in the next few weeks as they announced Prince George's school details on 24 March 2017. From the times royal fans have seen the Cambridge children out at public events, Charlotte has always been the more confident between her and George. The little girl adores waving to the crowds and has perfected her royal wave. While William and Kate prefer for their children to stay out of the public eye during their early years, they often speak about all the activities Charlotte enjoys. These include hunting for spiders in the garden, dancing, arts and crafts and cooking. Most recently, Kate revealed during a walkabout in Belfast that the family call Charlotte Lottie as her nickname.

Kate visited Cinemagic and had fun learning about the scheme

The Cambridge family have just returned back from Norfolk, where they spent the half term holidays at their country home, Anmer Hall. It sounds like they had a great time too. According to the Daily Mail, Kate enjoyed a half-hour swim with her kids at a local swimming pool on one of the days, with a source telling the publication: "Both the children swam unaided and were super confident. They went under the quite forceful jets in the water. Kate politely asked us if it was ok for them to switch it on."

The Duchess with her only daughter Princess Charlotte

The insider added: "They were doing little jumps off the side into her arms. Kate did not move from their sides. George did ask to go outside to use the hot tub but she said 'No'." At one point, Charlotte did "little duck dives off the side of the pool" and shouted, "Look mummy I'm diving in." As well as swimming, mum-of-three Kate reportedly also organised races for five-year-old George. The source remarked: "She said 'ready, steady go' and did a downward chopping action in the water to indicate the start of the race."

