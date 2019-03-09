Duchess Meghan addresses recent negative press and handling social media See what she said…

The Duchess of Sussex revealed countless insights into her thoughts on feminism at an International Women's Day panel discussion on Friday, including her thoughts on recent headlines about her - and her changing views on social media. During the discussion, she was asked how she responded to headlines describing her feminism as 'trendy' - and Meghan revealed that she tries not to read anything, including online. "I don't read anything, it's much safer that way," she said. She then added: "But equally that's just my own personal preference, because I think positive or negative, it can all sort of just feel like noise to a certain extent these days, as opposed to getting muddled with that to focus on the real cause."

Meghan spoke passionately on the panel

When asked later if she looked at Twitter, she replied: "No, sorry no. For me that's my personal preference." She also discussed how social media users could make an active difference to women's issues worldwide. "We have a responsibility as well, that if you're part of social media and engaging in that way, we're not just giving people more things to chat about but actually something to do, and what's the action? Hashtags are not enough," she said.

Meghan Markle wows in Reiss 60s mini dress for International Women's Day

She continued: "You say, 'great, make a donation, you could sponsor a girl.' With the Queen's Commonwealth Trust there are so many of these organisations - CAMA, CAMFED [for example]. To be able to say 'this is a tangible thing that I can do that will enable this girl to stay in school for a year'. That's something you can do and I think often-times when we talk about themes like this that are so large, people don't know where to begin."

Loading the player...

Meghan was active on social media before joining the royal family, sharing insights from her global humanitarian work and her life as an actress on Suits. She closed her Instagram account upon announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, and did the same with her lifestyle blog, The Tig, shortly before that.

The Queen gives Meghan Markle incredible gift on iconic day