Why Queen Letizia of Spain was 20 minutes late to meet Prince Charles

Prince Charles and Queen Letizia of Spain had a delayed start to their meeting on Wednesday, but for a very relatable reason – London traffic! A spokesperson confirmed that Letizia was affected by rush hour, meaning she arrived 20 minutes late for her visit to the National Gallery. Charles, who had been waiting in the foyer of the Sainsbury Wing, decided to have a sneak peek of the Spanish art exhibition before Letizia arrived.

The royals greeted each other with a smile and a double kiss on the cheek when they were eventually reunited. During their hour-long tour, Charles, 70, and Letizia, 46, were shown dozens of works by artist Sorolla in the exhibition entitled Sorolla: Spanish Master of Light.

The royals were joined by hundreds of guests at the glamorous evening do, including Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto and Sarah's son Sam. Letizia looked typically stunning in an emerald green dress that featured ¾ length sleeves and a dreamy floral print. The mother-of-two accessorised with matching green earrings and a pair of navy pointed court heels.

The pair toured the exhibition on Spanish artist Sorolla

At a reception, where champagne and canapés flowed, Hannah Rothschild, the chairman of the gallery, thanked Letizia for attending the cultural event, saying: "At a time when it feels like Britain is turning its back on Europe, it is particularly pleasing to see you here, Your Majesty. Art always has and always will transcend borders. British art owes a huge debt of gratitude to the Royal Family of Spain."

Speaking afterwards, curator Christopher Riopelle said: "She [Queen Letizia] had perfect English. She knows the artist very well and so it was in many ways like greeting an old friend. We talked about him, and she in turn talked a lot to Prince Charles about him, sharing her knowledge. It seemed to be a very relaxed evening. They seemed to be very friendly."

