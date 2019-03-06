Duchess Kate reveals where she wants to take George, Charlotte and Louis on holiday William also revealed that they love Blackpool rock!

After enjoying a day exploring rainy Blackpool with her husband Prince William, Kate Middleton has revealed that she wants to take her children there for a holiday. The mum-of-three spoke to well-wishers outside Blackpool Tower during her visit on Wednesday, telling them how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would love to come along next time. Expressing her disappointment at not going up the Tower, she revealed: "No, we didn't. Next time, I think. There's so much here the children would love as well. Hopefully next time we'll bring them back." She also laughed: "Is the weather always like this?"

William receives the Blackpool rock gift for his children

William and Kate started with the visit to the town's iconic Blackpool Tower, which has the ballroom that features regularly on Strictly Come Dancing each year. The royals joined a roundtable briefing about Blackpool's recent history, the challenges, and the investment and regeneration efforts that are currently underway. They then took part in a walkabout on the promenade, greeting well-wishers, before heading to Blackpool Central Library and continuing with the day's engagements.

Kate made her comments about the potential family holiday during the walkabout, where she was also greeted by children from Happy Tots nursery in North Shore. The children gave Kate and William gifts of Blackpool rock and posies of flowers. William said his children would appreciate the rock. When he asked them what flavour the rock was, the youngsters replied: "Blackpool." It certainly sounds like Blackpool is a serious contender for the Cambridge's summer holidays this year!

