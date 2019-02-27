Sarah Ferguson proud of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie - find out why She took to Twitter to proudly share photos

Sarah Ferguson was one proud mum on Wednesday, sharing photos of her daughters Eugenie and Beatrice at the two separate engagements they'd attended the previous day. The pictures showed both Princesses at the special events, along with a caption written by Sarah, which read: "So proud of my girls." Beatrice spoke at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, while Eugenie visited Nottingham Hospital. Royal fans were quick to praise the York girls, with one commenting: "As you should be. Both so intelligent and kind and beautiful. #likemotherlikedaughter," while another added: "You have every right to be proud of them, they are both wonderful young ladies!"

So proud of my girls pic.twitter.com/16TwYINdsj — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) February 27, 2019

Beatrice, 30, opened up about her experiences in the workplace and how she challenged gender norms in the office, as she delivered a powerful speech at the Woman4Tech Keynote and diversity panel. She revealed: "It was not until I entered the workplace did my understandings of the role of women play in businesses suddenly dawn on me. Slowly the gender norms started to make themselves known, and in doing so, created an uncomfortable environment for my passionate, problem-solving determination."

Meanwhile, her 28-year-old sister Eugenie, made a sentimental visit to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham to meet with medical staff and young patients who have undergone the same operation as she had at the age of 12. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the newlywed shared a video from her day. "I loved meeting Jayson Walker who had spinal surgery last year," she said.

It certainly looks like Sarah has every reason to be super proud of her girls!

