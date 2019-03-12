Princess Beatrice is radiant in red as she makes first official appearance with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi What a special moment!

Princess Beatrice made a glamorous appearance at the Portrait Gala alongside the Duchess of Cambridge on Tuesday night – and also made things official by attending with her boyfriend, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! Beatrice looked beautiful in her crimson belted dress, which she teamed with a black clutch bag and matching heels. Her makeup looked extra glowing, too, with her hair styled into a bouncy blowdry – Edoardo dressed smartly in a classic tux. The couple joined the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Liam Payne and Jourdan Dunn at the star-studded party.

Beatrice arrived with new boyfriend Edoardo. Image: PA

The gala marked Beatrice and Edoardo's first official public appearance, though they have been pictured together on a number of occasions and are thought to have been dating since September 2018. The happy pair were first snapped at the same event in December, at the Berggruen Prize Gala in New York - and while they weren’t pictured together, they were seen chatting to fellow attendees including Beatrice's good friend Karlie Kloss. They clearly enjoy attending these glamorous events together!

This is believed to be the royal's first relationship since her split from her partner of ten years, Dave Clark, in 2016. Edoardo, who is the stepson of ex-Prime Minister David Cameron's late friend, Christopher Shale, is a father to a year-two-old son from a previous relationship. He has apparently met Beatrice's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, who she is extremely close to.

Kate also wowed in an Alexander McQueen gown

Of course, Duchess Kate was also in attendance at the evening event, looking beautiful as ever in one of her most memorable Alexander McQueen gowns. The floral floor-length number, which she first wore to the BAFTAS in 2017, had been altered to cover her shoulders. We bet she was thrilled to see Beatrice and her new beau at the party!

