Kate Middleton surprises bystanders outside Kensington Palace

The Duchess of Cambridge surprised onlookers when she was spotted outside Kensington Palace on Thursday morning. Although it is not known what Kate was getting up to, it's possible that the Duchess was returning home after the school run. One bystander took to Twitter to post: "So awkwardly walking up to Kensington Palace not knowing if we should be here, we walk past Kate Middleton." Another person revealed they had spotted the royal as well, tweeting: "I just passed Kate Middleton but couldn't freak out about passing a princess."

Duchess Kate surprised Kensington Palace visitors on Thursday

Kate is known for her approach to being a hands-on mother. She regularly does the school run with Prince George at Thomas's Battersea and takes Princess Charlotte to Willcocks Nursery School. A source previously told HELLO!: "You wouldn't know she's royalty. She does the school run as often as any of the other parents." The Daily Mail also reported last year that Kate even dropped off her son George at school the day after giving birth to Prince Louis.

The royal is known for being down-to-earth

Just last month, Kate was spotted outside her home feeding the ducks at the Round Pond with her baby boy Louis - an activity she regularly does with her elder children too. George and Charlotte have also been spotted playing football in the palace gardens, and riding their bikes without stabilisers, accompanied by their Spanish nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo.

In December, the down-to-earth Duchess was spotted by a fan taking George on a shopping trip to department store Peter Jones. The pair were seen at the Sloane Square branch browsing after George had finished school at St Thomas's Battersea for the day. Despite leading a very public life, both Kate and Prince William spend as much time as they can with their children and families, who they are very close to. Kate has said that her favourite things to do with George and Charlotte – and no doubt Louis when he gets older - include running around outside in the garden, baking and hunting for spiders.

