Exclusive: Where Kate Middleton takes her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for playtime They love an outdoorsy life

The Duchess of Cambridge has always spoken fondly about her childhood, saying she used to love spending time outdoors with her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and her siblings Pippa and James. And it's clear outdoor playtime is exactly what Kate and Prince William want for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Despite growing up in a bustling city, George and Charlotte spend a lot of time out in the fresh air. The royal youngsters are lucky enough to have Kensington Palace Gardens and Hyde Park on their doorstep. Just last month, Kate was spotted feeding the ducks at the Round Pond with her baby boy Louis – an activity she regularly does with her elder children too.

Kate loves spending time outdoors with her children

George and Charlotte have also been spotted playing football in the palace gardens, and riding their bikes without stabilisers, accompanied by their Spanish nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo.

Tennis is a big part of William and Kate's lives, so it's no surprise that George and Charlotte are enrolled in tennis lessons at Hurlingham Club. A source has confirmed to HELLO! that the royal children regularly have lessons at the private members club, located just a 25-minute drive away from Kensington Palace. George and Charlotte also make the most of the club's playground, which features a toddler zone, a water play area and an adventure play zone.

Kate has previously said how she cherishes "simple family moments" with her children, such as "playing outside together." In an open letter to support Children's Hospice Week in 2018, Kate wrote: "Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish." The Duchess has also revealed that her children love going on spider hunts in the garden. Speaking to children at the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden, Kate said she hunts for spiders "for hours" with George and Charlotte.

The doting mum also regularly does the school run with George at Thomas's Battersea. A source told HELLO!: "You wouldn't know she's royalty. She does the school run as often as any of the other parents." The Daily Mail also reported last year that Kate even dropped off her son George at school the day after giving birth to Prince Louis.

