Meghan Markle gets surprising mention on ex-husband Trevor Engelson's stag do The film producer is marrying almost one year after the royal wedding

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to welcome their first child, Meghan's ex-husband Trevor Engelson is gearing up for an exciting new chapter in his own life – his wedding to fiancée Tracey Kurland. Trevor and a group of his close friends celebrated his stag do in Miami earlier this month, ahead of his May nuptials which will take place almost one year after Harry and Meghan's royal wedding.

In footage obtained by the Daily Mail, one of Trevor's best friends is seen toasting the groom-to-be – and even alluding to his royal ex-wife. As the group raise their glasses, the friend says: "This right here... this right here is to royalty, you know what I'm saying? Royalty won, royalty lost... But regardless baby, we got to keep going!" Another friend chips in: "You're a great guy. You deserve it, man."

Tracey and Trevor will marry in May in Santa Barbara

"Thank you brother," says Trevor. "I love you man, sorry to be emotional," the friend replies. "It's an emotional day," says Trevor. The pal then continues to make reference to Meghan, saying: "If it wasn't for Trev, I wouldn't believe that I could marry a future princess, so now, I gotta… what princess is available now?"

MORE: Rare photo of Piers Morgan and three lookalike sons revealed on Loose Women

Trevor, 42, was previously married to Meghan from 2011 to 2013. The couple had dated for seven years before tying the knot in Jamaica in an extravagant four-day celebration. Reports claimed that Meghan's acting role in Suits was a catalyst for their break-up, as she had to spend lengthy amounts of time in Toronto while her husband remained in LA. Both cited "irreconcilable differences" in their divorce papers.

How did Harry and Meghan meet?

Loading the player...

MORE: James Middleton makes surprise visit to Buckingham Palace

Trevor popped the question to his nutritionist girlfriend Tracey, 32, just a couple of weeks after Harry and Meghan's royal wedding last May. The bride and groom-to-be, who are said to have met through mutual friends, will wed in May in Santa Barbara, California.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.