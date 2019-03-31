Sarah Ferguson's PR James Chapman pays tribute to Duchess with sweet photo Sarah supports our Hello to Kindness campaign

Sarah, Duchess of York, posed with her PR James Chapman in a sweet photograph that he has shared over the weekend. James - of J&H Communications - paid tribute to the Duchess with the picture, which shows Sarah smiling brightly while out for dinner together. There has been speculation that Sarah has been working with James to overhaul her public image. She is thought to be focusing on more charity work and campaigns - including HELLO!'s Hello to Kindness campaign, which is encouraging kinder conversations online. James Chapman is a former journalist who went on to advise George Osborne in the Treasury, before leaving the Government to set up a PR firm with former colleagues. James wrote to friends on his private Facebook account: "It’s been such a privilege and joy to get to know and work with this funny, empathetic, misunderstood, lucky, lovely lady. So much love and respect for you Duchess." J&H and the Duchess declined to comment.

Earlier this year, Sarah penned an open letter detailing her concerns about online trolls and the negativity often found on social media. She also referenced the media's coverage of her relationship with the Princess of Wales, writing: "Women, in particular, are constantly pitted against and compared with each other in a way that reminds me of how people tried to portray Diana and me all the time as rivals, which is something neither of us ever really felt."

She added: "I believe that it's time to take a stand. This isn't about freedom of speech. The truth is, it's not acceptable to post abuse or threats on social media or news sites, and it's not acceptable to harangue other users simply because they disagree with you. It's not acceptable to pit women against one another all the time. It's not acceptable to troll other people viciously online."

Sarah also supports a number of charities - she founded Children in Crisis in 1003, and is the Patron of Street Child UK.

