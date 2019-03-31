Royal surprise: Sarah Ferguson joins Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice at Grand Prix Prince Andrew is on his official trip to Bahrain

On Sunday, royal fans were delighted to see Sarah Ferguson step out with her ex-husband Prince Andrew to attend the Grand Prix in Bahrain – where the Duke is on an official trip. The former couple were joined by their eldest daughter Princess Beatrice, and were all smiles as they enjoyed their family day out together. HELLO! has learnt that Sarah paid for her own flights to the event. Notably missing was newly-wed Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who are currently in the UK. Andrew has been in Bahrain since last week, and has been meeting entrepreneurs out there as part of his Pitch@Palace initiative.

Despite their divorce, Andrew and Sarah have remained close friends and even live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. Sarah has previously spoken out about her family life during an interview with HELLO! and how she and Andrew are very much a solid unit. She said: "A table goes best with four legs. A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us." Speaking about her role as a mum, she added: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think that my girls show that."

Sarah also spoke about her strong family unit with Andrew during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. "The way we have always managed to be very, very solidified as a team together, of course with the Duke of York, who is a great father is family unity [and] talking about any issue," she said. Sarah also tells her daughters that it's okay to "face your fears" and "to be yourself."

Both Beatrice and Eugenie are incredibly proud of their mum too, and all of her countless charity work. Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank were at the Street Child anniversary party in November to support Sarah, while Beatrice has previously spoken out about Sarah being her role model. Talking exclusively to HELLO!, she said: ""I have two role models, my mother and my grandmother. They are both formidable women. I think having female role models is incredibly important and I am very lucky that I happen to be related to these two incredible women."

