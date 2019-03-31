James Middleton shares special photo for Mother's Day Too sweet...

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton has shared a sweet photo to celebrate Mother's Day, and it has a very special connection to Kate. James uploaded a picture of his black English Cocker Spaniels Rafa, Zulu and Inka - dedicating it to their mum Ella." Trained therapy dog Ella is also the mother of Kate's beloved dog, Lupo - who also features in James' post! He captioned the shot: "Happy Mother’s Day Ella. 11 beautiful pups: Inka, Luna, Zulu, Rafa, Cuba, Lupo, Juno, Teddy, Otto, Caper! #mothersday #dogsofinstagram #mummy."

READ: The Queen gives up driving - report

Last year, Kate and her husband Prince William opened up about why they decided to welcome little Lupo into their growing family. Kate revealed at a Christmas party held for RAF families that they got the dog to help her cope while William was away in the Falklands Islands. One guest, Natalie Bressani, spoke of her conversations with the Cambridges, saying: "When Prince William was away in the Falkland Islands he went for dinner with some good friends of ours in the Air Force and he was saying how difficult it was for Kate because he was leaving for six weeks. It was when they’d just got the spaniel to help her with the time apart. She appreciates what wives and families go through."

READ: Kate Middleton's stylist during Natasha Archer's maternity leave revealed - it will surprise you

William and Kate got Lupo in early 2012 and they have been seen on a number of occasions with their trusty companion, including at a polo match in 2013. Lupo also starred in the palace's first official pictures of William and Kate with a baby Prince George, snapped by Michael Middleton. He's obviously very special to the family!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.