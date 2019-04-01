Meghan Markle's other baby shower revealed – and why it was so special Fans were following in the Duchess' footsteps

The Duchess of Sussex is sure to have received some pretty impressive gifts in the run up to the birth of her first child. But for fans of the royal, there was one truly important gift that they could give Meghan – and it would help others too! Fans of the Duchess raised more than £20,000 for Meghan's favourite charities as part of a virtual baby shower held on Mothering Sunday, encouraging others to donate and use the hashtag #GlobalSussexBabyShower to spread the word.

The primary charities to receive these incredible donations were animal charity Mayhew, WellChild and educational organisation CAMFED. The latter charity, which campaigns for female education, reached out on Twitter to thank Meghan's fans for their generosity. "OK all you amazing, warm-hearted & generous people: You completely floored us today when you started sending your support & donations in response to the #GlobalSussexBabyShower campaign," they wrote. "You've made our year!"

However, it wasn't just these three charities that benefited from the online baby shower. Prince Harry's Sentebale organisation, as well as the sex worker support charity One25, who were visited by the Duke and Duchess on a trip to Bristol in February, were also overjoyed to receive donations from the campaign. "Delighted to receive gifts from the #GlobalSussexBabyShower. Thank you all for helping more vulnerable women receive love and support," a One25 spokesperson wrote.

Meghan's supporters were inspired to start the donation drive in honour of the charitable royal, who has marked out education for women and animal rights as some of the causes closest to her heart. Even at the Duchess' own lavish baby shower in February, which was hosted by her friends at a high-end New York hotel, the bouquets of flowers made for the event were donated to Repeat Roses, an organisation that donates flowers to hospital patients. We're sure Meghan was amazed and so grateful for her fans' kindness!

