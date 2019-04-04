How will the Queen and the royal family celebrate Easter? An egg hunt in the palace, a big Sunday roast – how does the Queen spend the bank holiday?

The Queen has travelled to Windsor where she will spend the new few weeks carrying out engagements in the quaint town and stay on to celebrate Easter. The 92-year-old monarch, who will not return to London until after her birthday on Easter Sunday, will be joined by members of the royal family for the long bank holiday weekend.

In the past, she has celebrated with Prince William and Kate, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex and her granddaughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie among other relatives. With a royal baby on the way, it's unlikely that Prince Harry and Meghan will join the royals at church in Windsor although they won't be far; the Sussexes are preparing to move into their new home Frogmore Cottage, located in the Home Park, later this month.

William and Kate may also be absent as they will be busy with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who have one month off school. It's not known where the Cambridges are spending the Easter holidays, but a plausible location is their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, where they often spend the children's half-term breaks. It's a particularly exciting holiday this year, as baby Prince Louis is turning one on 23 April.

So how exactly do the royals celebrate Easter? While most of us take part in chocolate egg hunts, are reunited with friends and family and sit down to a big roast lunch, the Queen has an altogether different bank holiday. On Easter Sunday, which falls on her 93rd birthday this year, the monarch will attend a church service at St George's Chapel after which she will meet local schoolchildren who have also attended the service. She is presented with a posy from the youngsters before leaving.

The Queen usually spends Easter in Windsor

On Maundy Thursday, the day before Good Friday, the Queen usually visits a different cathedral in the UK to distribute special Maundy money to local pensioners. Although last year, she chose to stay in Windsor and gave out coins to 92 women and 92 men who have served the church and community. The Queen will then return to London after Easter for work.

