Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share previously unseen Instagram pictures

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are just like us - they can’t help posting amazing travel pictures on Instagram. Despite being famously private, the couple, who are soon to welcome their first baby, took to the social media platform on Thursday night to share some never-before-seen photographs of themselves during a trip to Botswana in 2017.

The couple were attaching a tracking collar to an elephant's neck

In the photographs, the pair can be seen fitting an elephant with a tracking collar. The move was to help conservationists follow the animal’s migratory patterns - something they hoped would help keep it safe from poaching. Botswana is a very special place to Meghan and Harry. They’ve visited a few times and Meghan’s engagement ring contains a diamond from the African country.

In the photograph, Meghan is wearing a vest top and cargo pants while Harry looks casual in a green shirt and navy shorts. They’ve both got baseball caps on their heads. The pair were working with Dr Mike Chase of Elephants without Borders.

"Approximately 100 elephants are poached/killed every day for their ivory tusks," the caption on the Instagram post read. "Using satellite technology allows conservationists to track their critical migratory patterns and to protect them and the local communities from human wildlife conflict. “The elephant pictured was sedated for just 10 minutes before he was up and back with his herd. Tracking his movements has allowed conservationists to better protect him and other elephants and ensure heightened protection for these beautiful creatures moving forward,” it continued.

The brand new photo is part of a slideshow of five pictures - another in the selection shows Harry attending the premiere of Netflix's Our Planet at the Natural History Museum with Prince William and Prince Charles. There are also more highlights from from Harry’s environmental work work. The last slide shows the elephant Harry and Meghan fitted with a collar, getting back up after his treatment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left London for good

It’s been a busy day for the royal duo who are soon to welcome their much anticipated royal baby. Earlier today it was announced that they had officially left London, moving to Windsor ahead of the birth of their first child.

