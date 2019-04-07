Meghan Markle’s natural birth plans revealed - details The latest royal baby news...

The Duchess of Sussex will be giving birth in the next few weeks, and as we eagerly await the exciting arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan's first child, there has been a lot of speculation about where she will deliver and who will be in the delivery room with her. The Mail on Sunday has reported that Meghan is opting for as natural a birth as possible and will not be enlisting the help of the Royal Household gynaecologists.

In fact, HELLO! understands that while the Duchess is hoping to have as little medical intervention as possible when she gives birth to her first child, the Queen’s medics will be on hand should their assistance be needed. Royal Household gynaecologists Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston, who specialises in high-risk births, attended at the arrival of all three of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Other Royals to have given birth under their care include Princess Diana and Princess Anne, so the Duchess of Sussex would be in very safe hands were their assistance to be required.

From left to right: Guy Thorpe, Marcus Setchell and Alan Farthing depart the hospital after delivering Prince George at the Lindo Wing, St Mary's hospital on 23 July 2013

News of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's move to Windsor last week now also means it seems likely that the pair will opt to remain closer to home for the birth of their baby, rather than travelling into London to deliver at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, Paddington. It will be less likely, then, that the duo will opt for an official baby reveal on the steps of their chosen hospital, perhaps preferring to release an official picture in the days that follow the birth instead.

Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey is just half an hour from the Sussex's new home, so seems a likely bet - as it is also the hospital where the Countess of Wessex delivered her children, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn. The NHS hospital is roughly 16 miles away from Windsor. With her daughter Louise, Sophie had to undergo an emergency caesarean section; the little girl was born ten or 11 weeks premature and Edward had to rush back from Mauritius. Four years later, Sophie chose to have her son James at the same hospital.

RELATED: All the royal baby rumours debunked

In 2014, Sophie made an emotional visit back to the hospital, where she was honoured to open its new neonatal unit. Hospital CEO Andrew Morris gave a speech in which he talked about the vital work the hospital had done in saving babies' lives. The Countess welled up as she listened to Andrew's speech and unveiled a plaque to mark the new neonatal ward.

MORE: Prince Harry reveals excitement for royal baby's arrival as due date looms

"The service you provide is paramount and can literally make the difference between life and death, I can attest to that!" said Sophie, whose life was in danger when she gave birth to Louise. "It is rare to have the opportunity to thank people for the huge difference they have made at an important time in your life so I am so pleased to be here and to be able to say thank you in person." Sophie's children were the first royal youngsters to be born at an NHS hospital.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.