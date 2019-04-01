Princess Beatrice and boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi pictured with Sarah Ferguson for the first time Taking their relationship to the next level!

Princess Beatrice looked every inch the doting girlfriend as she took her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to the Grand Prix in Bahrain this weekend. Surprisingly, the couple - who recently went public with their romance - were joined by the royal's mother, Sarah Ferguson. They were no doubt later accompanied by Prince Andrew, who is on an official trip to Bahrain. This trip is a clear sign that things are going from strength to strength for Beatrice and Edoardo.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi with Sarah Ferguson in Bahrain

Earlier this month, the couple made a glamorous arrival at the Portrait Gala. Although they have been pictured together on a number of occasions, this was their first official public appearance. It is thought that they have been dating since September 2018 but it wasn't until November that the royal reportedly introduced her boyfriend to her friends at an exclusive party. The happy pair were first snapped at the same event in December, at the Berggruen Prize Gala in New York - and while they weren't pictured together, they were seen chatting to fellow attendees including Beatrice's good friend Karlie Kloss.

When the romance first came to light last year, it was reported that Beatrice had already introduced her partner to her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah. "They've been on holiday together and Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad," a friend told The Sun. "Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time." This is believed to be the royal's first relationship since her split from her partner of ten years, Dave Clark, in 2016. Edoardo, who is the stepson of ex-Prime Minister David Cameron's late friend, Christopher Shale, is a father to a young son from a previous relationship.

