Eamonn Holmes is a doting dad-of-four, and while he often talks about his family on This Morning, he rarely shares pictures of them. And so fans were delighted over the weekend when the TV presenter posted a rare photo of himself with his sons Declan and Jack on Instagram during a boys' day out. The trio enjoyed watching the Manchester United football game, and posed for a picture on the pitch just before the game started. In the caption, Eamonn wrote: "Lads day out. #United with my Boys. Had a Great day with Eldest Son and Baby Son at The Footie today. #manchesterunited." Fans were quick to comment on the family resemblance, with one writing: "Your older son looks so like you and your younger son looks so like Ruth," while another said: "Great photo, handsome boys just like their dad." A third added: "Bless, they look like you. Enjoy the game."

Eamonn Holmes with his oldest and youngest son

Declan is Eamonn's oldest son, who he shares with ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes, while Jack is his only child with wife Ruth Langsford. Eamonn also shares son Nial and daughter Rebecca with Gabrielle. Eamonn is incredibly close to his children, and last year the entire family enjoyed celebrating Declan's wedding, when he married wife Jenny Gouk in Ireland. Eamonn had proudly announced Declan and Jenny's engagement in October 2017, writing on Instagram: "I am proud to announce the engagement today of Number 1 son @decholmes & his now fiancée Dr @JennyGouk. Much happiness in both our families." He later took his first-born wedding suit shopping ahead of the big day.

Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford

Jack, meanwhile, appeared on TV briefly while his mum took part in the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing. The teenager was seen in the audience with Eamonn as they watched Ruth and Anton du Beke participate in the dance competition. While Jack was incredibly proud of his mum, Ruth admitted during an episode of Loose Women that he had also been slightly embarrassed by her more sultry dance moves. She told the panel: "My poor son! I said to him 'I just have to warn you, at the very start I have to be a bit, you know.' and he went 'Oh mum!'" Adding to The Mirror, Ruth said that Jack had told her after her dance: "Bet I'll get some comments about that at school on Monday."

