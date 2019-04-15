All the signs that suggest Meghan Markle is managing her and Prince Harry's official Instagram Sussex Royal already has 4.6million followers

Long before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan posted frequently on her personal Instagram account, sharing photos of her favourite food, her pet dogs and her enviable travels among other posts. But as her relationship with Prince Harry grew more serious, Meghan was forced to shut down her social media accounts as well as her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Earlier this month, the couple launched their joint official account, @SussexRoyal, to promote their charities, patronages and work engagements. And while a member of their household is employed to look after their Instagram account, there are some very telling signs that Meghan is the creative mastermind behind the all-important captions.

Harry and Meghan opened their joint Instagram account this month

In the most recent post, Harry and Meghan thanked members of the public for donating to various organisations instead of sending gifts for the royal baby. But if you take a closer look at the caption, you'll notice that the occasional American spelling crops up, such as "re-energized" instead of "re-energised". Both spellings can be used but the more common way in British English is "energised" with an "s". The person writing the caption also used a dollar sign instead of a pound sign, and referred to "nappies" in the more American way, "diapers".

MORE: The big clue that Meghan will welcome royal baby this Easter weekend

Meghan used to have her own personal Instagram account

It wouldn't come as a total surprise if Meghan, 37, was behind the Instagram captions. The mother-to-be amassed some 3million followers on her now-defunct Instagram page and loved interacting with her fans. In January last year when she shut down her profile, she released a statement via Kensington Palace, saying she was "grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years".

MORE: Stacey Dooley addresses ex-boyfriend's candid interview

Almost a year later, fans were shocked to see Meghan's pictures resurface as her account was re-activated. Her Instagram was quickly deactivated within minutes, with a royal source saying it was a "technical issue".

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.