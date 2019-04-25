Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal baby will have THIS link with royal cousins Charlotte and Louis We can't wait for the royal baby to be born!

It's not long to go before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcome their first baby – and we can't wait! Mum-to-be Meghan has previously revealed that her baby is due "late April, early May" and currently the world is on royal baby watch. As of 19 April, the newborn's star sign has changed from Aries to Taurus, and with so many other royal birthdays around this time, it means they will share the same zodiac sign as cousins Prince Louis - who turned one on 23 April, and Princess Charlotte - who is four on 2 May. The Queen is also a Taurus, and celebrated her 93rd birthday on Easter Sunday - 21 April. Characteristics of a Taurus include being reliable, ambitious and loyal.

There is going to be another Taurus in the royal family

Harry and Meghan have both expressed their excitement at welcoming their first child, and have both shown what naturals they are with babies and young people. Both are godparents to a number of their friend's children, and are also aunt and uncle to Prince William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In February, Meghan enjoyed a star-studded baby shower in New York to celebrate the near arrival of her baby, which was attended by the likes of Amal Clooney and her best friend Jessica Mulroney. Fans have since been convinced that the baby will be a girl, after photos posted from the event revealed that guests tucked into cakes alongside a pink pot of sugared almonds.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are both a Taurus

Bets on the couple having a girl were also suspended at the beginning of January. Betfair Spokesperson Katie Baylis said: “We haven’t seen too much betting on this market for a while, but tonight all of a sudden we have seen a flurry of betting activity on the baby to a girl. So much so that we’ve had to suspend the market and stop taking bets on the sex of the baby. If the punters are anything to go by, then we could have a new Princess in a couple of months' time."

The royal baby will spend their early years living in Windsor. Harry and Meghan moved to Frogmore Cottage earlier in the month. The family home had extensive renovation works before the royal couple moved in, including a £50,000 green energy unit. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is also in the UK at the moment ahead of her grandchild's arrival. While royal fans can't wait for the announcement, Harry and Meghan have decided to keep the details of the birth arrangements private.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace gave an update on the royal baby, who will be seventh in line for the British throne.The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

