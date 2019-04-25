Prince Harry just revealed that wife Meghan Markle is not yet in labour The Duke of Sussex attended a service last-minute

The Duke of Sussex has heavily hinted that his wife Meghan is showing no signs of giving birth just yet, as he stepped out for an engagement on Thursday morning. Harry was not previously scheduled to attend the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, but on the morning of the service he decided to make an appearance, suggesting that his wife is not yet in labour.

The Duke travelled from Windsor to London for the event, where he joined the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of Gloucester and other honourable guests including the Australian High Commissioner. Harry's name was not printed in the order of service in case he could not attend.

Harry and Meghan's baby is due any day now

The commemoration was a traditional church service that incorporated an Act of Remembrance, the Last Post and Kemal Ataturk's words from Anzac Cove read by the Turkish Ambassador to the UK. Anzac Day has been commemorated in London since the first anniversary of the Anzac landings at Gallipoli in 1916, when King George V attended a service at Westminster Abbey. Since then, members of the royal family have marked the day to recognise the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who died during the landings, and to honour the sacrifices of men and women in all wars.

While Kate and Harry commemorated the day in London, Prince William attended a service in Auckland as part of his two-day visit to New Zealand to honour the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack. William was welcomed with a traditional ccccc, an exchange of calls that forms part of a powhiri, a Maori welcoming ceremony.

William receives traditional greeting in New Zealand:

Harry and his wife Meghan are preparing to welcome their first child any day now. The royal baby is expected to make an appearance very soon, with Meghan previously revealing that she is due at the end of April or beginning of May. The Duchess is nesting in Windsor in the couple's new home, Frogmore Cottage, and is believed to be planning a home birth.

