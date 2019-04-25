Members of the royal family share excitement over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby Any day now!

Royal fans around the world can't wait for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to welcome their first child. Meghan, 37, is due any day now and members of the royal family are desperate to meet the newest Prince or Princess. While we wait patiently for the announcement to be made, let's take a look at all the sweet things the royals have said.

Back in November, shortly after Meghan's pregnancy was announced, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed her excitement for her brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Kate spoke to crowds at Leicester University, saying she was "absolutely" excited about the baby. She also touched on her own children, adding: "It's such a special time to have little kiddies. And now a cousin for George, Charlotte and Louis as well! It's really, really special."

A look at royal baby traditions:

Prince Charles and Camilla have also expressed their joy on several occasions. When the news was announced in October, the couple, alongside other members of the royal family, said they were "delighted" for Harry and Meghan.

Charles also revealed that he and Camilla had toasted the good news "several times". During a visit to Royal Lochnagar Distillery in Aberdeenshire, the future King sampled a 30-year-old malt and was asked if he had toasted becoming a grandfather again. "Oh yes, absolutely. Several times, thank you," laughed Charles.

Meghan is due any day now

The Prince even sent thank you notes to royal fans who had congratulated the family. The note, written on behalf of their correspondence team, read: "His Royal Highness is grateful to you for taking the trouble to write as you did, he was touched by your kind words of support and has asked me to send you his warmest thanks and very best wishes."

Charles' wife Camilla has also shared her excitement. During the couple's tour of Cuba in March, Camilla chatted to a group of American tourists including Mimi Ricketts, 50, who revealed: "I said, 'Are you excited about the new baby about to arrive in your family?' and she said 'Yes, she was.'"

