Meghan Markle makes touching plan for future child with Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex is set to welcome her first child with Prince Harry any day now. The countdown is on, and bets have been placed on whether the royal couple will welcome a baby boy or girl. And while nothing has been revealed, if Meghan has a daughter, she will already have a beautiful present ready for her. In 2015, the then Suits actress told HELLO! Canada that she owns a Cartier Tank Française watch with a special back story that she's ready to pass on to a daughter. "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version [of the watch]," she said of the timepiece.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting ready for their first baby

"I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' And I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them," she added. Royal watchers are convinced that the royal baby will be a girl following a number of clues throughout the pregnancy. These include pink sugared almonds being served at Meghan's baby shower in New York back in February. Harry also said that he would love a daughter during their royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in October, shortly after their baby news was announced.

If they have a daughter Meghan has the perfect present for her

Bets on the couple having a girl were also suspended at the beginning of January. Betfair Spokesperson Katie Baylis said: “We haven’t seen too much betting on this market for a while, but tonight all of a sudden we have seen a flurry of betting activity on the baby being a girl. So much so that we’ve had to suspend the market and stop taking bets on the sex of the baby. If the punters are anything to go by, then we could have a new Princess in a couple of months' time."

Many royal fans believed that the baby would be born over the weekend, but on Sunday Harry stepped out to attend the London Marathon, where he cheered on the crowds, handed out medals and met volunteers. The Duke's involvement was only revealed on the day, as his diary is currently being looked at on a day-to-day basis depending on whether there is any sign of the royal baby's arrival. Meghan previously said that the baby would be born in late April or early May, so it really could happen any day now!

