See Prince Harry's reunion with fellow royal you might have missed at the London Marathon Fancy seeing you here

The Duke of Sussex was reunited with his royal cousin as he attended the London Marathon over the weekend. Harry, who had made the decision to attend last-minute while his pregnant wife Meghan stayed at home, looked delighted to bump into Peter Phillips. The cousins were pictured hugging and laughing as they went down to The Mall to congratulate and cheer on some 40,000 runners at the finish line.

Harry was attending in his role as patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust. The expectant father was on hand to meet volunteers and runners and present medals to the winners. Harry had hoped to travel from Windsor to London for the day, but his attendance was not announced until the morning of the marathon, in case his wife Meghan went into labour. As a result, fans were convinced that the royal baby wasn't going to make an appearance over the weekend.

Harry was reunited with his cousin Peter Phillips

Harry has been patron of the charity since 2012. He often tries to watch the marathon on The Mall and always records a video for racers ahead of the big day. Last week, the 34-year-old Duke thanked runners and donators for their effort, saying: "The London Marathon is an extraordinary force for good. It is the biggest one-day fundraising event on the planet and helps hundreds of charities at home and abroad provide vital services to those that need them most."

MORE: Ruth Langsford shares shocking photo of car crash

The royal cousins embraced and chatted

The royal added: "This year's Virgin Money London Marathon will see the total raised for charity surpass a record-breaking £1billion. For every runner that has contributed to this and for those of you taking part this year, thanks a billion."

MORE: The truth behind Katya Jones not getting a Strictly celebrity partner

The Sussexes are expected to welcome their first child any day now. Meghan, 37, has been resting at their new home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, and is believed to be planning a home birth. But fans will have to wait a bit longer before Buckingham Palace makes the announcement.

Throwback to Prince Harry holding hands with the Queen:

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.