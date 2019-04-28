This Morning star Ruth Langsford posts shocking car crash photo - and fans are divided There's more than meets the eye…

This Morning host Ruth Langsford got many fans talking over the weekend after she posted a photo on Instagram of a car which had crashed into the railings in the town of Cobham, Surrey. Ruth – who lives nearby – had been visiting the town and was told that the car was part of a publicity stunt for the book signing of a stuntman. She wrote in the caption: "Apparently it was a publicity stunt to promote a book signing – about a stuntman!" Fans were divided, with some believing that it was part of the book signing for stuntman Rocky Taylor – who had posted a photo of himself next to the car on his own Instagram page – while others claimed that it was a genuine crash.

Ruth Langsford was as confused as everyone else by the car crash scene

One wrote: "So scary," while another added: "Looks very much like an Uber to me!" Another said: "We saw this, didn't know it was a publicity stunt though." However, it appears that it really was a coincidence that the car had been crashed outside the venue of the stuntman's book signing. The Cobham – Our Village Facebook group wrote a post about the car on Saturday, which read: "Film and stuntman legend Rocky Taylor is signing copy of his brand new book this weekend in Farrants as part of our Spring Weekender! Disclaimer – it appears that quite a few of you thought that David at Farrants may have actually orchestrated this to his benefit as a shameless plug for his event, however, we can confirm he's got nothing to do with it – just for clarity."

The This Morning host lives in Surrey with husband Eamonn Holmes

Ruth enjoys a quiet life in Surrey when she isn't in London filming her various TV shows, including Loose Women and This Morning alongside husband Eamonn Holmes. Ruth told HELLO! that she enjoys living in a small town as she can just be herself. She said: "I can walk around the high street and I don’t have to have my make-up on and people see me in my gym kit and on the school run, so it’s nothing special to them. You don’t feel like you are in a goldfish bowl here." The star lives with Eamonn and their teenage son Jack, 17, who is may even follow in their footsteps in a few years.

