Elton John drops huge hint Meghan Markle will give birth imminently

Elton John has revealed the Duchess of Sussex will give birth "any second" now. The 72-year-old-singer - who performed at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding reception last May - opened up about his longstanding friendship with the royals, describing their wedding reception at Frogmore House as a "very casual" affair. Speaking to the Sun, he shared: "It was fun. They were a great audience so I did them another song. I was only going to do three and I did four. I added in Can You Feel The Love Tonight as an extra."

Elton John performed at the royal wedding last May

The British superstar was famously a close friend of Harry's mother, Princess Diana. He was specially picked by the royal to perform three songs for the newlyweds at the reception hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle on 19 May. In 2018, Elton opened up about the moment Harry told him that he was in love with his then bride-to-be. During an appearance on ITV's Lorraine, he said: "I spent some time with him in Sicily last summer and I could tell that he was totally in love, and he didn’t really discuss much personally but he said, 'I'm in love' and I thought, 'Good for you'. Both those boys seem to have been ecstatically happy, and that’s all you want people to be."

One year on from the royal wedding, the world is now gripped by royal baby fever. However, last month, Prince Harry and Meghan revealed they are keeping the plans of the birth private. Although, it is understood that the media will be told when she is in labour. A statement from the Palace specified back in April that: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

