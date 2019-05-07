Did Prince William or Kate Middleton just make the rare move of replying to a tweet?! Was it really Prince William?

UPDATE: No sooner had the online world got excited about Prince William's potential tweets to the women's football team, than the excited, footy-mad royal did it again - this time leaving no question as to the fact that it as him. Jumping onto the social media site after Liverpool beat Barcelona in a nail-biting Champion's League semi-final second leg game, the royal expressed his excitement and even signed his tweet "W".

Well done Liverpool - an incredible result, what a comeback! W — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 7, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set up their own social media accounts, Prince William and Duchess Kate have full control of the Kensington Palace Twitter and Instagram - complete with family photo in their profile pictures.

MORE: The Queen makes rare comment about royal baby

And on Tuesday night the couple - or perhaps just Prince William - got the Internet over excited as their account made the very rare move of replying to a tweet. The account in question that caught Kensington Palace's eye was the England Lionesses female football team official page. The tweet that drew a rare reaction was a video revealing the date and time of their next match - one that occurs on Wednesday 8th May.

It seems the team's U17 youth team who are aiming for European victory, are playing Austria at that time. And someone in Kensington Palace is clearly excited to watch the game. Replying with a pair of beady eyes, fans instantly jumped onto Twitter to express their excitement at a response from KP.

Loading the player...

William and Kate react to the royal baby news

"Does anyone know if William and Kate actually tweet or is it like a social media person?" one fan queried. Another quickly replied: "A social media person but there have been times (like twice) William did it himself and I suspect this may be him."

"This is definitely William!" added another.

MORE: Prince Charles talks about meeting the royal baby

William is a keen supporter of the Lionesses teams. As president of the Football Association, he has hosted the England Women team at Kensington Palace in the past.

He’s enjoyed shooting goals against the squad and speaks often about being keen to get his children George and Charlotte into the sport. In 2017, Lioness Casey Stoney revealed she’d asked the Duke if his kids played football. “He said at the moment he's trying to teach George that football is actually a contact sport but George doesn't really like it when he's palming him off and getting physical,” she revealed.