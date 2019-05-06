Prince William and Kate Middleton are proud aunt and uncle as they react to royal baby's arrival What happy news!

Following the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son on Monday, proud aunt and uncle the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reacted to the happy news on their official Twitter account, Kensington Palace. The page retweeted the statement from The Royal Family's Twitter, which read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth. Read the full announcement here." Prince William and Kate were also included in the official statement, which named them among other close family members who were "delighted" with the happy news. Other family members included the Queen and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Diana's family - Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer, and Meghan's mum Doria Ragland, who was present at the birth.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a new nephew!

The new baby marks Prince William and Kate's second nephew. The royal couple are also aunt and uncle to Pippa Middleton and James Mathew's son Arthur, who was born in October last year. They will no doubt have a lot of advice and tips for bringing up boys, being the parents to Prince George, five, and Prince Louis, one. Princess Charlotte, four, meanwhile, remains the only girl on both her parents' sides of the families. The Cambridge family were just as pleased for Harry and Meghan when they announced their pregnancy news in October. In a joint statement with other members of the royal family, they said that they were "delighted" for them.

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

After weeks of royal baby watching, fans around the world were thrilled to find out that the Duke and Duchess had welcomed a son on Monday 6 May. The official statement from the Palace read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth." The message continued: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage." The statement concluded: "Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well."

