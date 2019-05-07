Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal when they will meet royal baby A new cousin for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared their delight over the news of Prince Harry and Meghan's first child. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a healthy boy at 5.26am on Monday morning, with Harry confirming the news just hours later. Speaking at the launch of The King's Cup regatta at the Cutty Sark on Tuesday, Prince William was asked how he was feeling, and he said: "Obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down. I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

Prince William and Kate are yet to meet their new nephew

On whether he had any pearls of wisdom for his younger brother as a father of three, William laughed and remarked: "Plenty of advice, plenty of advice, but no I wish him all the best and I hope the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in their family and the joys that come with that." Kate, 37, added: "It's such a special time, obviously with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays it's such a great time of year to have a baby, spring is in the air." She continued: "As William said, we're looking forward to meeting him and finding out what his name's going to be, so it's really exciting for both of them and we wish them all the best. These next few weeks are always a bit daunting the first time round so we wish them all the best."

Baby Sussex, who is seventh-in-line to the British throne, is a new cousin for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. He is the eighth great-grandchild of the Queen and Prince Philip - and the fourth grandchild of Prince Charles. Although the royal baby's name is yet to be announced, his title is expected to be Earl of Dumbarton. During his impromptu press conference, Harry confirmed that the couple were "still thinking about names" for their son. "The baby was a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it," the new dad shared. "That's the next bit." He said he planned to make another announcement by Wednesday "so everyone can see the baby".

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate mingled with well-wishers at the regatta's launch. Taking place in August on the Isle of Wight, the King's Cup Regatta will see the royal couple go head to head in the race, and each boat taking part will represent one of eight charities and the winning team will be awarded the historic trophy The King's Cup. The eight boats taking part in the race will each represent one of the charities that are being supported this year by Their Royal Highnesses.

Meghan gave birth to a boy on Monday morning

These include Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, the London Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, and Tusk – four causes of which The Duke is Patron. The Duchess will support four of her patronages: Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and The Royal Foundation in connection with Her Royal Highness’s work on Early Years.

