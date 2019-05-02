Kate Middleton's stylist Natasha Archer receives special honour from Prince William Natasha has worked with the Duchess of Cambridge for several years

After working closely with the royal family for more than ten years, the Duchess of Cambridge’s stylist Natasha Archer was at Buckingham Palace in a different capacity on Thursday – to receive a prestigious title in an investiture ceremony hosted by Kate’s husband Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge made Natasha a Member of the Royal Victorian Order in a special ceremony at the palace, which recognises her services to the royal family. The Royal Victorian Order awards are the Queen’s gift and are given to people who have served the monarch or other members of the royal family in a senior way.

Natasha Archer was made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order

Following the ceremony, Natasha’s husband – royal photographer Chris Jackson – shared photos of Natasha outside the palace, writing: "Could not be more proud of this one – forcing her to wear it through lunch! #MVO." He later posted a photo of Natasha in a restaurant with their baby boy to prove that she had kept the special badge pinned to her dress.

Natasha first started working for the royal household in 2007, and has been a close aide to the Duchess of Cambridge, securing the position of style advisor to Kate in 2014. She is currently on maternity leave from her role at Kensington Palace, after welcoming her first child with husband Chris in December.

On Tuesday, Chris and Natasha had even more reason to celebrate, as it was their second wedding anniversary. The couple married in France on 30 April 2017, and in honour of their anniversary, the photographer shared a photo of the beautiful bride on Instagram. "2 years! A quick snap as we headed to dinner (couldn't resist!) Best weekend," he captioned the photo.

Natasha has been Duchess Kate's style advisor since 2014

Natasha looked every inch a stylish bride in a strapless lace gown with a sweetheart neckline and dazzling embellished belt that cinched in her waist. It is a similar style to the second wedding dress Duchess Kate wore for her evening wedding reception at the royal wedding in 2011, although Kate's A-line gown was crafted from satin rather than lace like Natasha's.

