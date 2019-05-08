Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bumped into this royal before photoshoot The couple gave their first interview as a family on Wednesday

All eyes were on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they stepped out for their first interview as a family-of-three on Wednesday. Harry and Meghan introduced their baby boy to the world, and while all attention was turned to the newborn, there was in fact another member of the family nearby, who the couple bumped into just before their interview – Prince Philip.

Speaking from St George's Hall, Windsor Castle, the couple were quizzed about when they were going to introduce their son to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. "We just bumped into the Duke as we were walking by which was so nice," Meghan said. "So it'll be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family and my mum's with us as well." Harry added: "Another great-grandchild."

WATCH Harry and Meghan present their newborn to the world

The couple are believed to have taken their baby boy to meet his great-grandparents on Wednesday afternoon, following the Queen's attendance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Harry and Meghan will have told the Queen the baby's name in person out of courtesy, before announcing it to the world.

The couple bumped into Prince Philip before the interview

Prince Charles and Camilla, and Prince William and Kate, have yet to meet the royal baby but are expected to do so later this week. Charles and Camilla have been on a four-day visit to Germany; the Duchess was even shown a photo of the royal baby while visiting Leipzig city centre. Looking at the snap of Harry and Meghan's little bundle of joy, Camilla smiled and said: "Thank you for showing this to me." She was also given a huge teddy bear to give as a gift to the newest member of the royal family.

Baby Sussex was born at 5.26am on Monday 6 May and weighed 7lbs 3oz. Harry confirmed that the couple were "still thinking about names" for their son. "The baby was a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit," he said on Monday.

