Prince Harry reveals surprising fact about royal baby

In his typical good humour, the Duke of Sussex joked about his adorable baby boy as he gave his first family interview with his wife Meghan. The royals spoke to press at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle on Wednesday, and when asked to show more of their son's face to the cameras, Harry quipped: "He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well, wonderful."

The couple were asked who the baby looks like. "We're still trying to figure that out," said Meghan, while Harry added: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks. We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."

Baby Sussex – whose name has not yet been revealed – looked adorable swaddled in a white blanket. He wore a tiny hat and was sound asleep while his parents spoke to press. Of their two-day-old, Meghan said: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm." "I don't know who he gets that from," teased Harry, with the pair laughing.

The Duchess, 37, looked incredible in a cream dress by Givenchy. She wore a pair of high heels by Manolo Blahnik with her hair down. Standing proudly by her side, Harry said of parenting: "It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

The couple are expected to announce their son's name later on Wednesday, once they have told the Queen in person. They are expected to meet Harry's grandparents this afternoon following the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Bookies have been accepting bets on what the royal baby is called, with Alexander, James, Arthur, Spencer and Theodore the current favourites.

