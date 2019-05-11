The Duchess of Cornwall makes super fan's dream come true during tour of Germany with Prince Charles How lovely

The Duchess of Cornwall made one super fan's dreams come true after she invited her for a meet and greet during a tour of Germany with husband Prince Charles. Camilla's self-confessed number one fan, Tanja, admitted she was "over the moon" to receive the special invite from the British Embassy, at Camilla's request.

Recalling the encounter on her blog, camillasgirl, Tanja explained how she met the Duchess and Prince Charles after they signed the guest book at the city hall in Leipzig, eastern Germany, on Wednesday. "I arrived today everyone was so lovely and kind, it was incredible," Tanja said. "Moments later Charles and Camilla walked past us and Camilla and I were sharing a smile."

Tanja added: "As soon as the books were signed Camilla went over to me!!! You can probably imagine how happy and excited I was. Camilla was wonderful and she even introduced me to Charles, who knew about my blog as well. He actually told me that I was 'very kind' and had done 'a lot of good things'."

Tanja even revealed that Camilla had gifted her "a small present" in her "favourite colour", though she did not reveal exactly what the gift was. Describing the Duchess as "incredibly kind and nice and so beautiful", Tanja praised Camilla for giving her "the best day of my life".

Tanja added: "I’m so thankful she took the trouble and time to see me and to talk to me. She really is the best person in the world and I shall remember today all days of my life."

Camilla and Prince Charles enjoyed an action-packed, four-day visit to Germany this week, where they visited Herrmannsdorfer Organic Farm just outside of Munich, enjoyed German beer, sausages and pretzels at a farmers market and attended the state banquet in the Emperor's room at the Munich Residence.

