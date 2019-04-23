Prince Charles and Camilla pen sweet birthday tribute to Prince Louis Read the message to Prince Louis below

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have sent Prince Louis a lovely message in honour of his first birthday on Tuesday. Alongside a family picture from Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebrations, Clarence House released this birthday tribute: "Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns one today." The Royal Family's official account wrote: "Happy 1st Birthday Prince Louis! The Prince was born on this day at 11:01 and is the third child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

Elsewhere, Prince Harry and Meghan also took to their Instagram page to comment underneath Kensingtonroyal's post, writing: "Happy Birthday Louis! Sending lots of love from both of us." The royal couple, who are due to welcome their first child any day, added a birthday cake and red balloon emoji, and they ended the message with a 'xo', which translates to a kiss and a hug. On Monday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared three new pictures of Louis to mark his milestone birthday. And in keeping with family tradition, mum-of-three Kate took the adorable pictures herself.

The stunning photos show little Louis playing in the garden of the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The Palace also released this statement, which read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow. The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk." Louis, who was born on 23 April 2018 - St George's Day - is the third and youngest child of Prince William and Kate. The royal baby is fifth-in-line to the throne, a great-grandchild of the Queen and Prince Philip.

