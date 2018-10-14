New picture sees Prince Harry giving this young royal the sweetest smile - see it here This photo went unnoticed until zooming in...

Little Mia Tindall sure knows how to command an audience, much like her fellow royal wedding buddies, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Teddy Williams. She caused quite a stir with her (hilarious!) deadpan pose while holding on to what looks like a mushroom in the official photographs. And now, another photo has come to fans' attention of the young royal. In what first looks like just another beautiful photo of Princess Eugenie, the eagle-eyed have spotted the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall doing something super adorable in the background of the shot.

READ: What is Mia Tindall holding in the official royal wedding photo?

A closer look at the photo shows this adorable moment

The four-year-old is grabbing the attention of the royal family by pulling a very excited face at them as she trails behind the bride while leaving St George's Chapel after the ceremony. But, most noticeably, she captures the attention of her cousin Prince Harry who pretty much mirrors her delighted face! His wife Meghan Markle also can't help but smile from ear to ear at the sweet girl's energy. Mia recently became a big sister after Zara and Mike welcomed a second baby girl, Lena, and Mike previously told HELLO!: "[Mia] is very happy to a big sister, she is happy about that... We are lucky that people that have sent Lena a present have also thought about Mia, so she is getting stuff to open as well."

WATCH: Princess Eugenie And Jack Share First Kiss On Chapel Steps

Loading the player...

READ: Princess Eugenie’s secret THIRD wedding look revealed - it might surprise you

The bridesmaids and page boys did a fantastic job at the royal wedding, and some might argue they stole the show! Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Teddy caused a memorable moment when she confused Sarah Ferguson with the Queen, by asking: "Are you the Queen?" When Sarah replied saying, "No," Teddy persevered and asked, "Are you a princess?". The Duchess of York said, "Yes," before walking away to join Prince Andrew in the car. Teddy certainly has her father's confidence and talent for entertainment.