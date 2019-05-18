Palace speaks out following star-studded Meghan baby documentary There were reports that the Duchess had approved the show

Buckingham Palace has made a short statement following the airing of US programme Meghan And Harry, Plus One on Friday night, denying claims that the Duchess of Sussex was involved in the documentary in any way. The CBS show, hosted by Meghan's good friend Gayle King and featuring interviews from stars such as Jessica Alba and other close pals Daniel Martin and Janina Gavankar, discussed the royal couple's relationship and wedding, their new baby and the negative press that has surrounded Meghan.

The CBS show aired on Friday night in the States

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said on Friday evening: "The Duchess has not had any involvement in the CBS special, nor has she requested or given permission to friends to participate."

The news comes following confirmation that Meghan and Harry welcomed baby Archie at the private Portland Hospital in London, as revealed by the official birth certificate on Friday. Sarah, Duchess of York also gave birth to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice there, and stars Jools Oliver and Victoria Beckham also welcomed children there.

Baby Archie's birth certificate was published on Friday

During the CBS special, Meghan's close friend and makeup artist Daniel revealed what kind of mother he imagines the Duchess will be, adding that he thinks she'll bring Archie up to be "clean and green". He said: "I'm sure the baby's going to be raised clean and green. She loves to cook, eating organic whenever she can. I totally see her making her own food. Totally!"

Janina added during the show: "Meghan and I have talked about her being a mother for over a decade. She's always wanted to be a mum. Yeah, she's gonna be such a good mother."