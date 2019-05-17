Meghan Markle's friend reveals sweet moment he knew Prince Harry would be a great dad He shared a special memory from the royal wedding

The Duchess of Sussex’s close friend Daniel Martin has opened up about her new role as a mother, and shared a sweet memory from the royal wedding where he got a glimpse of what great parents both Meghan and Prince Harry would be. The Dior brand ambassador, who did Meghan’s makeup for the big day, recalled the couple’s official wedding photoshoot during an interview for Meghan and Harry Plus One, a CBS News special that will be aired on Friday.

"He’s so good with kids. When they were doing the family portrait after the wedding with everybody, he was on the floor playing with the kids," Daniel recalled. "And that’s when I knew he was going to be the coolest dad." He added: "Their child is going to represent what the world is now. It’s the dawn of a new generation."

Meghan's friend revealed how he knew they would be amazing parents

Daniel also became emotional as he spoke to the rest of the panel, who included one of Meghan’s other baby shower guests, Gayle King, and actress Janina Gavankar, who was a guest at the royal wedding in May 2018, about the media scrutiny Meghan has faced in the past year.

"What’s so frustrating is that you hear these stories and there’s no truth to them. It’s not the same person. In the years I’ve known her, the years I’ve worked with her, she’s never had a diva fit, never," Daniel said, adding: "I know she doesn’t deserve all of this negative press."

Watch Prince Harry and Meghan introduce their baby boy Archie Harrison

As well as working with Meghan as her makeup artist, Daniel has remained close friends with the Duchess and visited her at her previous home in Kensington Palace earlier this year. The celebrity MUA couldn’t resist sharing a glimpse inside the palace as his host served him with avocado on toast on a silver platter along with a selection of Fortnum & Mason chocolate truffles.

He is also thought to have been one of the first visitors to Prince Harry and Meghan at their new home, Frogmore Cottage, after sharing several photos from his visit to Windsor on Instagram in April, just a few weeks before baby Archie Harrison was born.

