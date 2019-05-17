Baby Archie's birth certificate reveals where Meghan Markle gave birth She welcomed her baby boy on Monday 6 May

The hospital where the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her baby boy Archie has finally been revealed. Conflicting reports stated that Meghan had planned a home birth in Windsor but was taken to a hospital in London. Archie's birth certificate has now revealed that the Duchess delivered her son at The Portland Hospital in London, the same place where Sarah, Duchess of York gave birth to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Jools Oliver, Lady Sarah Chatto and Victoria Beckham also welcomed their children there. Meghan, who gave her name as 'Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex,' listed her occupation as 'Princess of the United Kingdom'.

The Sussexes took part in their first photocall together at Windsor Castle when Archie, who was born last week, was two days old. The interview and photoshoot took place at St George's Hall, the same venue where Harry and Meghan held their first daytime wedding reception almost a year ago.

WATCH Harry and Meghan introduce their baby boy to the world

The couple's baby boy was born at 5:26am on Monday 6 May. Buckingham Palace released an official statement, announcing that Harry was present at the birth. The statement also noted: "The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage."

Baby Archie's birth certificate

However, the statement did not disclose where Meghan, 37, gave birth. While the former actress had reportedly planned a home birth at Frogmore Cottage, the Daily Mail later reported that the couple were whisked to a hospital in London on Sunday by their Scotland Yard security team. Sources confirmed that the Duke and Duchess stayed overnight until their son was born at 5:26am. It is not known if she was induced or not, despite being overdue. Buckingham Palace did not confirm or deny the claims, reiterating: "Details of the birth are private."

Baby Archie was born on 6 May

Despite the couple's insistence on keeping the location of the birth private, the hospital was revealed when the couple registered their son's birth on Friday. In Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte's birth certificates, "Paddington, Westminster" is noted in the "Place of Birth" box.

