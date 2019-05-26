Why Kate Middleton and Prince William fans will be disappointed next week Time does go quickly though!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been seen out and about regularly over the past week much to the delight of royal fans. The couple stepped out on Sunday with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to visit the RHS Back to Nature garden that Kate had co-designed as part of the Chelsea Flower Show. They were also seen out on Monday at the opening of Chelsea Flower Show, and again on Tuesday to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace. However, next week there have been no engagement listings on the official Royal Family website for either Prince William or Kate, and this is likely to stay that way due to it being half term.

Kate Middleton and Prince William with their children during the last school holidays

MORE: Kate Middleton has some exciting news that her children will love

The doting parents more often than not clear their diaries during the school holidays in order to spend quality time with their children. It is likely that they will return to Anmer Hall in Norfolk, their country home that they have gone to for most of the school holidays this year. Over the Easter holidays, William and Kate were even pictured with George and Charlotte at the Burnham Horse Trials, where they spent the day with Mike and Zara Tindall and their daughters Mia and Lena. Their country home provides a great base for the family, and has sprawling grounds where the children can run around freely without any intrusion from photographers, thanks to its no-fly zone.

Loading the player...

Watch Kate and her children explore her garden at the Chelsea Flower Show

This half term will be extra significant for Charlotte, as it will be the last time she breaks up from nursery before the summer holidays. The young royal will return to Wilcocks Nursery for the final time at the end of the week, before she embarks on the next stage of her educational journey at primary school. On Friday, Kensington Palace announced that Charlotte would be joining her brother George at Thomas' Battersea in September, the school that their cousin Maud Windsor also attends.

READ: Why Princess Charlotte got everyone talking during her visit to Kate's garden

An official statement read: "Princess Charlotte will join Prince George at Thomas's Battersea from September 2019 this year." Simon O'Malley, Headmaster at Thomas's Battersea, also said: "We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.