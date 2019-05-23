The real story behind Prince William and Kate Middleton's sweet dancing photo Party guest Lucy Stafford took the incredible shot

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were pictured in extremely high spirits as they attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace this week. William, dressed in a morning suit and a top hat, and Kate, who was pretty in a pink Alexander McQueen dress, could have easily passed as characters in a musical doing a dance routine.

The wonderful shot was taken by party guest Lucy Stafford, who shared the real story behind the photo. Speaking to HELLO!, she revealed: "As they were leaving the party, Kate was spending a lot of time talking to the guests and William had to hurry her along, which is the moment the photo was taken! I feel so fortunate to have attended the party and will definitely never forget it!"

William was hurrying Kate along after the walkabout!

Lucy was invited to the garden party after she founded the organisation Hospital Love Bundles, which sends care packages to young adults who are regularly in and out of hospital. Lucy also campaigns for improved access to medical cannabis in the UK. At the party, she was introduced to the Queen, who told her how a cricket ball almost killed her in 1994!

She also tucked into a vegan and gluten-free afternoon tea in the palace grounds. "It was the loveliest day and we had the most delicious afternoon tea in the gardens," said Lucy. "The royal family circulated the party and were so incredibly kind and genuine."

The Duchess of Cambridge has previously opened up about walkabouts and how the royal family tease her. "There's a real art to walkabouts," Kate said in ITV documentary Our Queen at 90 in 2016. "Everybody teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting. I still have to learn a little bit more, and to pick up a few more tips, I suppose."

