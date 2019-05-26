Kate Middleton has some very exciting news that her children will love Royal fans will be just as pleased!

The Duchess of Cambridge has been the talking point all week following the unveil of the RHS Back to Nature garden she helped co-design for Chelsea Flower Show. The woodland area proved to be a huge success with both Kate's family and members of the public – who lined up for hours to take a look around the outside space. So it will come as a huge delight to many that the Duchess is set to co-design yet another garden for the upcoming Hampton Court Flower Show. The news was revealed on Saturday by The RHS on Twitter who wrote in a statement: "Thank you so much to everyone who visited the RHS Back to Nature garden at RHSChelsea and for so many lovely comments. HRH The Duchess of Cambridge and @davies_white will be co-designing a garden at our next London show RHS Hampton."

Prince George rated Kate's garden 20 out of 10

Another new garden design from Kate will particularly please her three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The trio were captured on camera running around excitedly during their visit to the RHS Back to Nature garden on Sunday, and enjoyed it so much that Kate took them back on Wednesday morning before school. The Sun's Emily Andrews reported that the doting mum slipped into the show so that the children could water the garden. George had been especially desperate to return to the site, which features a tree house, a rope swing, a waterfall and a rustic den, after the royals' visit last weekend. The Duchess apparently told onlookers that the children were "very excited" to water the garden.

During the Cambridge family's visit on Sunday, George showed just how much he approved of the garden after giving it a glowing review. Prince William asked his son what he would rate it out of ten, to which the young royal replied: "Twenty!" "Twenty out of ten? That's pretty good," William remarked, while Kate said: "Wow! How amazing is that?" Kate later told the Queen during her visit to the preview on Monday evening that her children had been very involved in helping with the garden design, and that they had collected the sticks from their country home, Anmer Hall.

Charlotte also loved seeing the garden

At the Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday, meanwhile, Kate opened up about her family's help with the project once again. While chatting with Jonathan Jenkins and Lindsey Dixon from London’s Air Ambulance, Kate was congratulated by Lindsey on the garden. She replied: "Oh no, it was a real family affair. I couldn't have done it without William and the children. We were all very involved."

