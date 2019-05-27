Is this when we'll next see Prince William and Kate Middleton's son Prince Louis? Fingers crossed!

It's been just over a week since royal fans were treated to some very adorable photos and video footage of the Cambridge kids playing with Prince William and Kate at the Chelsea Flower Show. Their one-year-old son, Prince Louis, even made a special rare public appearance and while the royals are keen to protect all of their children's privacy, it might not be long before we next see Louis in public again.

It's highly likely that the youngster will make his debut at Trooping the Colour next month, judging by his age and recent high-profile appearances. Princess Charlotte was 13 months old when she attended her first Trooping the Colour in 2016, adorably waving to crowds and even showing signs of teething as she bounced up and down in Kate's arms.

Video: Princess Charlotte copies the Queen's wave at Trooping the Colour

Louis will be a similar age by the time of the event on Saturday 8 June, so he is likely to join the royal family on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony. He did actually attend last year when he was a newborn, but he was indoors being cared for by his nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Prince George, meanwhile, was nearly two years old when he made his debut at his great-grandmother's birthday. The future King was too young to attend back in June 2014 when he was just ten months old.

Princess Charlotte made her debut at 13 months old

Trooping the Colour is celebrated every year by the royal family and is the official commemoration of the sovereign's birthday. Throughout her reign, the Queen has never missed the occasion, apart from in 1955 when the event was cancelled due to a national rail strike.

The ceremony is steeped in tradition and involves a military parade and the chance for Her Majesty to inspect her personal troops, the Household Division, on Horse Guards Parade in London. More than 1,400 officers take part as well as 200 horses and over 400 musicians from ten bands. In the past, royal family members including Prince William, Prince Charles and Princess Anne have participated on horseback.

Prince George was nearly two years old at his debut

On the day, the royals travel in procession via horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall and back again. The family then stand on the palace balcony to greet crowds and watch the spectacular RAF flypast, and it's a chance for the younger royals to make an appearance. The children don't take part in the morning carriage procession until they are a bit older.

