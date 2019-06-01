Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share photo of Princess Diana for special reason This is lovely

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a memorable photograph of Princess Diana for a very special cause. In tribute to Pride month, Harry and Meghan have continued their mission to shine a light on different causes each month – and on Saturday morning, they changed their 'following' list once again. "Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we “proudly” shine a light on PRIDE," the caption reads.

Harry and Meghan's latest Instagram post

"This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community - those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future. We stand with you and support you. Because it’s very simple: love is love. Images above from the accounts we are now following and artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez."

Among the nine images is a 1996 shot of Diana at the AIDS hospice London Lighthouse, where she would often visit patients. Of course, campaigning for awareness and better treatment for HIV and AIDS sufferers was a huge part of the late Princess' work.

Diana at the London Lighthouse, a centre for people affected by HIV and AIDS, in October 1996

Other causes that are championed in the post include equality charity PFLAG, UK LGBTQ+ homeless charity AKT and the It Gets Better project. There is also a shot from Meghan and Harry's 2017 visit to Nottingham where they attended the Terrence Higgins Trust charity fair, in honour of World Aids Day. It was particularly poignant as it was the couple's first joint engagement since announcing their plans to marry - and of course a cause close to Diana's heart.

In April 2018, just before their wedding, the couple also visited the Commonwealth Youth Forum, speaking passionately about LGBTQ+ rights. “Both Prince Harry and Miss Markle said they would put LGBT issues at the front of their work,” Jonah Chinga, an LGBTQ activist from Kenya, said at the time.