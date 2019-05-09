The one thing you didn't see during baby Archie's photocall Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie on Monday

All eyes were may have been on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and little baby Archie during their first photocall as a family of three on Wednesday afternoon, but take a look at the action from behind-the-scenes below. A journalist from Sky News took to Twitter to post a picture of the camera working hard to capture the precious moment. "Shoutout to some people who never get a mention but bravo to the Sky News camera team who kept their cool and produced the historic moment the world met baby Archie," the tweet read.

Shoutout to some people who never get a mention but bravo to the Sky News camera team who kept their cool and produced the historic moment the world met baby Archie. pic.twitter.com/5cgtcA6jfB — Maddii Lown (@Maddiilown) May 8, 2019

Speaking in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, the royal couple looked every inch the doting parents with their son at the centre of attention. Their appearance came just two days after their little bundle of joy arrived. "It's magic, it's pretty amazing," shared Meghan as her husband held their two-day-old child. "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm." Harry then teased: "I don't know who he gets that from," with Meghan adding: "He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days."

READ: Everything we know about Prince Harry and Meghan's newborn baby

Just hours after the introduction, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their son's name on Instagram, by sharing a gorgeous photo of the Queen meeting her new great-grandchild. The caption read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess' mother were also present for this special occasion."

MORE: Why Archie Harrison has a different surname than Prince Harry and Meghan

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.