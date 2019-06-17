Kate Middleton urges families to make the most of their time together – read her open letter The Duchess is patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices

The Duchess of Cambridge has written a poignant letter in which she urged families to make the most of their time spent together and to create loving memories. Kate shared her letter in support of Children's Hospice Week, the national awareness week organised by the UK's umbrella charity for children's palliative care Together for Short Lives.

Kate, who is royal patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices, wrote: "Children's hospices provide vital sanctuaries for those experiencing the very toughest of times. They help families and carers build life long memories that are poignant, happy and often filled with laughter.

Kate urged people to "make the most of the time we have with our own families"

"Whether through specialist play aimed at deepening relationships between children and their families, or through art and music therapy that helps young people express themselves and release their thoughts and feelings - the work of organisations like East Anglia's Children's Hospices can set a truly heart-warming example to us all."

MORE: Robbie Williams reveals fears his daughter is spoilt

She continued: "They provide a lifeline to children and families for however long support is needed and I hope that others join me in thanking them as we shine a light on their work during Children's Hospice Week. The theme this year is 'Moments that Matter'. It aims to make the most of the very precious time that those using hospice services have.

She showed her support for Children's Hospice Week

"Throughout the week we will hear amazing stories from families facing the toughest of futures. I hope that they will inspire each and every one of us to similarly make the most of the time we have with our own families, by ensuring every moment matters and that we create memories that last forever."

MORE: See the best royal hugs from Prince Harry to Meghan Markle

Kate became EACH's Royal Patron in 2012 and her letter is the latest in a series of messages she has released since.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.