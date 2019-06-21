Prince Philip, 98, praised for his robust appearance as he carries out rare engagement Fans rushed to compliment the Queen's husband

While all eyes were on the Queen at Royal Ascot on Friday, her husband the Duke of Edinburgh was quietly carrying out a private engagement in Norfolk. Prince Philip, who retired from royal duties in 2017, conducted a meeting at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in his role as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles.

Philip, 98, received General Sir Nicholas Carter, who was relinquishing his appointment as Colonel Commandant of The Rifles regiment, and General Patrick Sanders who is succeeding him. The trio posed for a photo that was shared on the royal family's Twitter account. The Duke looked smart in a tweed suit as he stood between the military personnel.

The Queen's husband carried out a rare engagement in Norfolk

Fans were quick to send compliments to the Queen's husband, with several commenting on how healthy and happy he looked. "Nice to see the HRH the Duke of Edinburgh looking so fit - his attendance is sorely missed at state functions," one Twitter user replied. "HRH is looking well," another wrote, while a third posted: "The Duke of Edinburgh is 98!!!!! If I ever get to 98 (doubtful) I want to look as able as he is."

MORE: Sarah Ferguson joins ex-husband Prince Andrew at Royal Ascot

Philip officially retired from public duty almost two years ago, although at the time, Buckingham Palace stated that he would occasionally carry out engagements and still support the Queen at big family events. The former military man turned 98 earlier this month, with his family paying tribute on Twitter and Instagram. Prince William and Kate wished Philip many happy returns by sharing some beautiful photos with the caption: "Wishing a very Happy 98th Birthday to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh!"

Philip officially retired from public duty almost two years ago

MORE: Katya Jones is a beautiful bride once again - see her wedding dress

Princess Eugenie, 29, shared some adorable throwbacks, the first showing the Duke patting his granddaughter on the head one Christmas. "Happy Birthday to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh," Eugenie wrote. "I found a couple of classic photographs of Grandpa and I on Christmas Day and Trooping the Colour a few years ago now…"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.