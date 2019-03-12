Prince Philip hands over patronage to son Prince Andrew - and Princess Beatrice gets a new role too Congratulations are in order!

Prince Philip has given his second son, Prince Andrew, an incredible gift. On Tuesday morning it was revealed that the Duke of Edinburgh, who retired from public service back in 2017, has handed over his patronage of the Outward Bound Trust to the Duke of York.

And it seems that the father of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie is delighted with the new appointment. The Prince said in a statement: "It is an enormous privilege to take up this appointment of Patron from my father, who has been a stalwart supporter of the Trust and its work since it was founded in 1941.

Prince Philip met Tom Cruise during a dinner to mark the 75th anniversary of the Outward Bound Trust

"I was interviewed by my father for a position on the board of Trustees before I was appointed and I knew from the outset his intent. I have thoroughly enjoyed the challenges and rewards of guiding the Trust these past few years and with the wise counsel and guidance from my father."

Another royal who will happy with the news is Andrew's eldest daughter Beatrice, who gets a slice of the cake too! The Duke of Edinburgh's granddaughter has also been elected to the board as a trustee.

Philip has dedicated 65 years of service and unwavering personal commitment to the educational organisation, known for its character-building outdoor adventures.

The exciting royal announcement comes just days after the Queen gifted her youngest son, Prince Edward, with a new title to mark his 55th birthday. She marked the occasion by naming him the Earl of Forfar, and his wife Sophie as Countess of Forfar, for when they are north of the border.