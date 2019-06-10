Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate Prince Philip's 98th birthday with gorgeous photos Many happy returns to the Duke of Edinburgh

Happy birthday to the Duke of Edinburgh! Prince Philip is celebrating his 98th birthday in private, but over on social media, the Queen and the royal family marked the day publicly. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished Philip many happy returns by sharing some beautiful photos on Twitter and Instagram with the caption: "Wishing a very Happy 98th Birthday to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh!"

One snap showed the Queen and Prince Philip from 2016, waving to well-wishers at The Patron's Lunch which was held to mark Her Majesty's milestone 90th birthday. Another photo was of Kate and Philip at the same event, while the second showed William and his grandfather enjoying a day out at Rugby World Cup final.

Prince William and Kate shared a series of photos

The final picture was taken at Trooping the Colour in 2016, the year that Princess Charlotte made her debut on Buckingham Palace's famous balcony. The royals were pictured smiling and looking up at the RAF flypast.

Philip turned 98 on Monday, with the royal family's official Twitter account marking the occasion online. They also shared a portrait of the Duke from 1953, looking handsome in uniform. "The Duke of Edinburgh was born on this day in 1921. In this picture His Royal Highness was photographed in 1953, 66 years ago," the caption read.

Princess Eugenie wished her grandfather a happy birthday

Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie also celebrated Philip's special day on social media. Eugenie, 29, shared some adorable throwbacks, the first showing the Duke patting his granddaughter on the head one Christmas. "Happy Birthday to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh," Eugenie wrote. "I found a couple of classic photographs of Grandpa and I on Christmas Day and Trooping the Colour a few years ago now…"

The Queen and her husband Philip will no doubt celebrate the Duke's birthday in private with their family. Philip is believed to be in Windsor, where he recently attended Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding at St George's Chapel. The father-of-four appeared to be on great form, chatting to his grandson Prince Harry who had just become a dad for the first time. Philip's next public appearance is expected to be at Royal Ascot on Tuesday 18 June.

