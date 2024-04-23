Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Charles Spencer shares impeccable photo of Princess Diana's resting place
Charles Spencer shares impeccable photo of Princess Diana's resting place

The Ninth Earl Spencer lives with his wife, Lady Karen Spencer in Northamptonshire

2 minutes ago
Isabelle Casey
Reporter
Charles Spencer took to social media with an impeccable photo of Princess Diana's final resting place on Tuesday.

The Ninth Earl Spencer, 59, shared the image on X, formerly known as Twitter. The beautiful shot captured the Oval lake on the grounds of the Althorp Estate, which features a small island where the late Princess of Wales was laid to rest.

The image saw the location glittering in the sunshine beneath a bright blue spring sky. "Dappled light on the Oval lake and its island at ⁦@AlthorpHouse -⁩ first thing this morning," he wrote alongside the image. 

The photo couldn't have been a more idyllic depiction of springtime, with a large flock of ducks surrounding the island, swimming in the sunshine. 

What also couldn't go unnoticed was the impeccable greenery surrounding the body of water. The grass was immaculately trimmed before a row of reeds. As for the island, the verdant array of trees, bushes and white spring flowers looked breathtaking under the sunlight. 

An aerial view of the burial site of Diana, Princess of Wales on the Round Oval lake © David Goddard
A birds eye view of the Oval lake and island

Diana lived at the sprawling country estate from the age of 14. Charles often shares updates from the grounds of his beautiful home alongside his wife, Lady Karen Spencer, who has been documenting several renovations that are underway. 

On Saturday, the Earl shared a glorious springtime snap, but this time it was of a rarely-seen area of the grounds - the stables.

He wrote: "The Stables at ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ this beautiful, cold, spring morning." The decadent building looks more like an annexe rather than stables, featuring a grand four-pillared entrance.

As well as sharing beautiful photos and videos from his family home, Charles has been sharing news of his new book, A Very Private School, in recent weeks. 

The memoir made headlines last month when it was released due to the Earl's incredibly brave depiction of his time at Maidwell Prep School, where he revealed he was abused. 

Talking about the book, he said: "It took me 4 years to write, after many interviews and conversations with my schoolmates from way back in the 1970s, and after reading my letters home, my diaries, and my school reports from the time."

